ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.31 on Friday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

