Reviewing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hillenbrand and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.08 $249.90 million $2.68 16.16 JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 6.80% 22.51% 7.01% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hillenbrand beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.