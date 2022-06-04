Reviewing PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get PotNetwork alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PotNetwork and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Risk & Volatility

PotNetwork has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.73 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -11.01

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork (Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.