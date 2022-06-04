Reviewing WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get WalkMe alerts:

This table compares WalkMe and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33%

This table compares WalkMe and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 4.22 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -5.61 Workiva $443.29 million 8.59 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -76.95

Workiva has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WalkMe and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00 Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $22.78, indicating a potential upside of 130.54%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $118.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.52%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Workiva.

Summary

Workiva beats WalkMe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.