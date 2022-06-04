Reviewing Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) & NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Yankuang Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NACCO Industries pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NACCO Industries has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

This table compares Yankuang Energy Group and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yankuang Energy Group N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries 25.65% 15.07% 10.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yankuang Energy Group and NACCO Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yankuang Energy Group $10.02 billion N/A $986.63 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $191.85 million 2.17 $48.13 million $7.17 7.93

Yankuang Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yankuang Energy Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yankuang Energy Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Yankuang Energy Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products. The company also provides railway, river, and lakes transportation; underground mines management; mining materials testing; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and management, foreign investment fund, import and export, and international trading; solar and wind power, and production management; educational software development and event planning; and coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation services, as well as operates as a trade broker and agent. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; house and financial leasing; logistics storage and leasing; development of charcoal products; LTCC technology development and equipment rental operations; manufacturing and sale of cable and rubber products; production and processing of steel engineering components; processing, production, and sale of FischerTropsch synthesis catalyst, composite pipe, and plastic profile products; real estate development and operation, property management, garden greening engineering, and sewage treatment and rental housing agency services; and issuing subordinated capital notes. The company was formerly known as Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited and changed its name to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

