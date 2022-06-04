Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Critical Review

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 5.75, meaning that its stock price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Singularity Future Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.05 -$340.94 million N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 18.57 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Singularity Future Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Roadrunner Transportation Systems beats Singularity Future Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (Get Rating)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Singularity Future Technology (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.