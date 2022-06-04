Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.