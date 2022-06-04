Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Root reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Root.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of Root stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Root has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Root by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Root by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Root by 23.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

