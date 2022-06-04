Ross Stores’ (ROST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $129.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 3,059,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after buying an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

