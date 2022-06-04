Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.56.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $56.33. 3,359,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,893. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.