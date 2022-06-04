Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $56.33. 3,359,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,893. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

