Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $466.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 420 ($5.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

