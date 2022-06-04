Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.