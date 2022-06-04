Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.