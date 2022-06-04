Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

