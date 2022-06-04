Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. 155,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

