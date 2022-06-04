Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $5,146,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

