Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($22.12).
STB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.03) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.03) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.85) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,250.64. The company has a market capitalization of £204.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57.
In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($25,161.94).
About Secure Trust Bank (Get Rating)
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
