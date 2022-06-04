Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SMED opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 381,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

