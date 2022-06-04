Shirley C. Franklin Sells 7,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 608,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 495.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.