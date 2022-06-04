Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
SAEYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SAEYY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
