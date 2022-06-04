Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAEYY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.