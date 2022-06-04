ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 4,111 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $128,550.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.39. 24,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,132. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.
About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
