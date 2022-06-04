Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($83.33) to €71.10 ($76.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 56,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,094. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.