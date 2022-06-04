Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.27.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

