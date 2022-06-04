Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.05. 124,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

