Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,918 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,343,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

