Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIOX. HC Wainwright lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 310,983 shares. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.