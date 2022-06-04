Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

