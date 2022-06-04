SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.