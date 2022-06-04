Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.38.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $129.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

