Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will report $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 266,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.