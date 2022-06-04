Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOFO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Sonic Foundry has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

