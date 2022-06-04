Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Philip A. Strasburg Sells 2,000 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $10,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,277.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

