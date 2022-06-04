Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

