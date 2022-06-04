Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

