South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

