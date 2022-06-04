S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

