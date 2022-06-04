Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $32.34 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

