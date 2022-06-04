Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $859.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.26 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

