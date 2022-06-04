Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

