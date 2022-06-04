Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.12% from the stock’s current price.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.45.
Spotify Technology stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.23. 1,086,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
