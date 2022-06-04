SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 84.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX by 57.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

