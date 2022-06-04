St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667 ($21.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.37) to GBX 1,680 ($21.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.51) to GBX 1,600 ($20.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($22.36) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,247.50 ($15.78) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,318.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,459.09. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.05).

In related news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,481.98).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

