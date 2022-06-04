STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $220.47. 382,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,130. STERIS has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.96.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in STERIS by 6,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in STERIS by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after purchasing an additional 480,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.