Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $2,326,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 683,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.