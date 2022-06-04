Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 4th (ACU, AFI, AIRT, ANAT, AZPN, BIOC, FTEK, IO, LAWS, OTIC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 4th:
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.
