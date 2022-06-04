Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 3rd (AI, ATNM, AXL, BANF, BPOP, CHUY, DLTH, EFTR, EONGY, ESEA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 3rd:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

