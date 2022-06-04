StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.30 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Air T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

