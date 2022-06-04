StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.30 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.43.
About Air T (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.