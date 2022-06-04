StockNews.com Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 2,200,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,349. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.