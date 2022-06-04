StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Buy

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

NYSE:TKC opened at $2.92 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

