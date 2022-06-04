StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Otonomy stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

