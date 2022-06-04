StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.01.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
