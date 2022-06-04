StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

